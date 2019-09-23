UrduPoint.com
WHO Accused Of Rationing Ebola Vaccine In DR Congo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:20 AM

WHO accused of rationing Ebola vaccine in DR Congo

Kinshasa, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Monday accused the World Health Organization of rationing the Ebola vaccine in the Democratic Republic of Congo where more than 2,100 people have died of the deadly virus.

"One of the main problems currently is the fact that in practice the vaccine is rationed by the WHO and that too few people at risk are protected today," MSF said.

