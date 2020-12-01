UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Alarmed By Covid-19 Surge In Brazil, Mexico

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:10 AM

WHO alarmed by Covid-19 surge in Brazil, Mexico

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization voiced alarm Monday over a rapid worsening of the Covid-19 situations in Brazil and Mexico, urging them to be "very serious" about halting the spread.

Both countries had seen both cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus surge in recent weeks as a second wave of the pandemic has hit.

"I think Brazil has to be very, very serious," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, warning the situation there was "very, very worrisome".

And he echoed the same concern when asked about Mexico, saying that country was "in bad shape".

"The number of cases doubled and the number of deaths doubled... we would like to ask Mexico to be very serious." Brazil has been one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, with more than 172,000 people killed -- the second-highest number in the world, following the United States.

After a seemingly endless plateau, with more than 1,000 deaths a day from June to August, on a seven-day rolling average, the numbers had finally been falling in the giant nation of 212 million people.

But Tedros pointed out that while the first week of November had seen 2,538 deaths, last week's death toll in Brazil stood at 3,876 -- "a significant increase".

Case numbers had also effectively doubled over the same period, with Brazil facing 218,000 cases last week alone.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the pandemic since the outset, has also dismissed talk of a second wave as "gossip".

The 65-year-old far-right leader, who has himself had Covid-19, argues the economic impact of lockdown measures are worse than the virus itself, and has also said he would not take a vaccine when one becomes available.

Mexico meanwhile saw its total death toll pass 100,000 on November 20 and has added more than five thousand deaths since then.

Over the weekend, for the first time, it counted more than 12,000 cases in a single day.

Related Topics

World Same Brazil United States Mexico June August November From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

28 minutes ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

58 minutes ago

Serbia Ready to Look Into Producing Sputnik V Vacc ..

24 minutes ago

Chief Minister allows free treatment of ordinary p ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit Mexico 'in bad shape', says WHO

2 minutes ago

Under-threat UK retailer Arcadia rejects emergency ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.