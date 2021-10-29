W.House expects Biden-Erdogan meeting in Glasgow: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Aboard Air Force One, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden expects to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a UN climate summit in Glasgow next week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

"I anticipate he will meet with the president of Turkey in Glasgow," he told reporters aboard Biden's plane headed to Rome for an earlier G20 summit.

"I don't have confirmation, but that's the present expectation."