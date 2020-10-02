UrduPoint.com
W.House Removes Florida Campaign Trip From Trump Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:50 AM

W.House removes Florida campaign trip from Trump schedule

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The White House dropped a Florida campaign trip from President Donald Trump's schedule on Friday after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump had been due to hold a campaign event at Sanford airport in Florida on Friday evening but his new schedule just lists a midday phone call on "Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

