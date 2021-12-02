UrduPoint.com

Wife Of 'godfather Of Black Music' Fatally Shot In Beverly Hills Home

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:00 AM

Wife of 'godfather of Black music' fatally shot in Beverly Hills home

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The wife of the man known as the "godfather of Black music" was shot and killed Wednesday in a break-in at the couple's Beverly Hills home, police said.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was found in her home with fatal gunshot wounds, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook told a press conference.

Avant was the wife of Clarence Avant, a music executive with stints at Motown and other labels who helped mentor an array of African American artists and was inducted earlier this year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The couple's daughter, Nicole Avant, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Stainbrook said no one else had been hurt in the incident and that he did not believe it was a random attack, though the motive was not immediately clear.

There had "apparently" been a security guard at the property during the attack, Stainbrook said, declining to offer further details.

Police in Beverly Hills, an upmarket area of Los Angeles that is home to the rich and famous in the US entertainment industry, said officers were called to the house after 2:00 am.

"Police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound," an earlier press release said.

"The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene. Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive." Police said the weapon was not believed to have been in the home.

"This type of crime in Beverly Hills is extremely rare," said Stainbrook.

Entertainment news website TMZ said Jacqueline Avant was 81, and had been married to Clarence Avant for 54 years.

Basketball legend Magic Johnson said he and his wife were "absolutely devastated" by the death of Avant, a woman he said was "one of our closest friends." "This is the saddest day in our lives," he wrote.

"Jackie was the sweetest person you could ever meet. She had a beautiful soul, kind heart and always had a kind word for everybody. She was quiet, yet powerful, and very smart."In a statement, former president Bill Clinton called Avant "a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen and a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years.

"She inspired admiration, respect and affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed."

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Music Married Wife Los Angeles Man Women Industry Netflix Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2021

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

9 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.