London, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Wigan held Blackburn 0-0 on Monday at Ewood Park to stop Rovers from moving into the play-off places in the English Championship.

A win would have sent the 1995 Premier League winners above West Brom and Watford to fifth place in the hunt for promotion.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, Wigan are fighting for their lives," Rovers coach Jon Dahl Tomasson told Sky sports.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win the game. We're not favourites to go up, we can always dream to stay up there," the former Denmark attacker added.

Rovers had the best chances of the first period with Chile attacker Ben Brereton Diaz and Wales winger Sorba Thomas on his club debut threatening Ben Amos in the visitors' goal.

With 25 minutes to play, Wigan thought they had broken the deadlock but their effort was disallowed after a foul from right-back Martin Kelly.

It was the hosts who dominated the final moments and were denied a penalty in the 97th minute after left-back Harry Pickering was felled in the Athletic box.

Referee Matthew Donohue waved away their protests as the away side held for a point in Shaun Maloney's first game in charge of the outfit at the bottom of the table.