Williamson Falls Cheaply As Dananjaya Rocks N.Zealand

Williamson falls cheaply as Dananjaya rocks N.Zealand

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed three wickets including skipper Kane Williamson for nought as New Zealand slumped from 64-0 to 71-3 at lunch Wednesday in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Dananjaya, who was bowling with a remodelled action after his mystery spin was reported to be suspect last year, returned figures of 3-28 in 11.2 overs.

Openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham put on 64 after the Kiwis elected to bat before Dananjaya struck on a pitch that is already offering big turn.

Latham was the first to go after being caught behind for 30 as Dananjaya got the left-handed batsman to poke at a delivery that was turning away.

Williamson fell three balls later when he flicked one straight into the hands of his opposite number Dimuth Karunaratne at short midwicket.

In the last over before lunch, Dananjaya claimed his third wicket when the left-handed Raval failed to pick a googly and was caught at first slip by Dhananjaya de Silva. He made 33.

Both Sri Lanka and New Zealand are playing their first match of the World Test Championship that has nine top teams competing for supremacy in the five-day format.

