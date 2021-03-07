Wilson hit with seven-game suspension for illegal hit on Bruins Carlo

New York, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Hockey League slapped Tom Wilson with a seven-game ban on Saturday after the Washington Capitals forward delivered a vicious hit to the head of Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo.

Wilson charged at the 24-year-old American and slammed his head into the end boards during a NHL game on Friday night in Washington.

The unsuspecting Carlo was trying to play the puck and didn't see Wilson coming. Carlo raised both hands to his head and dropped to the ice after the hit. He eventually got up, was helped to the dressing room and was transported by ambulance to a Washington area hospital where he was treated and released.

Wilson was not given a penalty on the play from either of the two referees on the ice.

Boston's Jarred Tinordi later challenged Wilson to a fight.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was upset there was no penalty on the play and brought up the 26-year-old Wilson's track record of being suspended for similar hits on players in vulnerable positions.

In 2018, Canada's Wilson was given a 20-game suspension for a hit on St. Louis Blues player Oskar Sundqvist.

"Predatory hit from someone that's done that before," Cassidy said Friday. "I do not understand why there wasn't a penalty called on the ice.

"They huddled up, but I did not get an explanation why. It was out of our hands after that."Boston went on to win the contest 5-1, moving them to 13-5-3 on the season. The Capitals play again Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia.