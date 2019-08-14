UrduPoint.com
Wimbledon Champion Halep Battles Back In Cincinnati

Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Wimbledon champion Halep battles back in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Simona Halep fought back from a set down to defeat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in her Cincinnati WTA opener on Wednesday.

Wimbledon champion Halep, seeded four, earned a late break in the penultimate game of the final set to reach the third round after two hours of action.

Halep has finished runner-up in Cincinnati three times, last reaching the final a year ago against Kiki Bertens.

In the next round, the 27-year-old Romanian, who retired injured from her Toronto quarter-final against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova last week, will next face either Madison Keys of the United States or Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

