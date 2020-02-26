Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :North Macedonia reported its first coronavirus case on Wednesday, after a woman who had returned from a month in Italy was found to be infected with the virus.

Health Minister Venko Filipce told reporters that the woman began to feel unwell with flu symptoms two weeks ago in Italy and went to hospital, although she was not tested for the virus.

"The patient is a Macedonian woman who spent one month in Italy," the minister said.

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, speaking at the same press conference, said the woman was identified on a border during a regular check of all passengers travelling from Italy.

Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe with the COVID-19 virus.

The woman, born in 1970, is currently being treated in isolation.

"She is isolated and safe, please do not spread panic, the situation is under control," the head of the hospital, Zarko Karadzoski, said.

North Macedonia is the second Balkan country to report a coronavirus case, after Croatia registered its second patient earlier on Tuesday.