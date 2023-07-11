Open Menu

Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Brazil Football Brawl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Woman dies from injuries sustained in Brazil football brawl

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A 23-year-old woman died on Monday after a glass bottle severed her jugular vein in a brawl between fans of two Brazilian football clubs in Sao Paulo over the weekend, her family said.

Gabriela Anelli's brother Felipe announced her death on Instagram, thanking well-wishers for their prayers since she was hospitalized Saturday after being hurt in a fight between supporters of her favorite club, Palmeiras, and visiting rivals Flamengo.

The altercation took place outside the Allianz Parque stadium where the two teams were playing a match, according to police.

Anelli was near a fan zone where Palmeiras supporters were eating and drinking when passing Flamengo supporters started hurling stones and glass bottles in their direction, said Cesar Saad, a police official who specializes in sports-related crimes.

She was hit and her jugular vein was cut, he told the Canal do Benja YouTube channel, adding that the Flamengo supporter who threw the bottle was arrested and has admitted guilt.

In a statement, the Palmeiras club called the attack an act of "barbarism."It expressed solidarity with the Anelli family and demanded a speedy investigation "of this crime."Pepper spray used by police to separate the brawling fans wafted into the stadium and caused Saturday's game to be stopped twice. It ended in a 1-1 draw.

Related Topics

Football Attack Police Died Sao Paulo Women YouTube Family Flamengo Instagram

Recent Stories

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

2 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

3 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

3 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

3 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

3 hours ago
Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

3 hours ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

3 hours ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

3 hours ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

3 hours ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous