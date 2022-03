(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from day 10 of the Women's cricket World Cup on Sunday as Australia beat New Zealand by 141 runs in Wellington:Australia 269-8 from 50 overs (E. Perry 68, T. McGrath 57, A. Gardner 48 not out; L. Tahuhu 3-53)New Zealand 128 all out from 30.2 overs (A. Satterthwaite 44, L. Tahuhu 23; D. Brown 3-22).