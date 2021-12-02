UrduPoint.com

World Cup To Rio Carnival: Six Key Events In 2022

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:50 AM

World Cup to Rio carnival: Six key events in 2022

Paris, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :From the World Cup in Qatar to the midterm elections in the United States, here are six events which are likely to mark the coming year.

- Beijing's Winter Olympics - Beijing stages the Winter Olympics from February 4 to 20 under some of the strictest rules for a mass sporting event since the pandemic began.

Everybody attending, including athletes, must be fully vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine and will be kept in a "closed-loop" bubble from the moment they set foot in the Chinese capital.

Unlike the Tokyo Olympics there will be spectators, but ticket sales are restricted to people living in China.

Activists are calling for a diplomatic boycott over China's rights record, with an outcry over the fate of tennis star Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party politician of sexual assault, causing Beijing more headaches.

- Rio Carnival returns... - Rio de Janeiro is hoping its famed carnival will return from February 25 to March 1, after the pandemic scuppered last year's party.

Hard-hit Brazil has recently seen a drop in virus deaths, with more than 62 percent of its 213 million people now fully vaccinated.

Rio's samba schools are resuming rehearsals for their massive parades and more than 500 groups have registered to hold the epic street festivals known as "blocos".

More than two million tourists usually descend on the iconic beach city for the party, a quarter of them foreigners.

Mayor Eduardo Paes, a self-declared carnival lover, said he would impose no social distancing rules or face masks.

"With everyone vaccinated, who would keep their distance during carnival? It would be ridiculous to even ask," he said. "I'd be the first one to break the rules." But authorities have said the event will depend on the Covid-19 outlook, with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro saying he is against resuming carnivals.

- ...As does Glastonbury - The legendary British music festival returns for real in June for the first time since 2019 after its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2020 fell victim to the pandemic.

Some 135,000 tickets were sold for 2021's five-day extravaganza before a surge in Covid infections in Britain meant it could only be live-streamed, with Coldplay headlining.

Billie Eilish, now 19, will become the youngest performer to headline the fabled Pyramid Stage on June 24, while Diana Ross takes top billing at the "Legends" slot on June 26.

- Five more years for Xi? - China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term in office when top Communist Party officials convene for their 20th congress in the autumn of 2022.

The rubber-stamp meeting in Beijing -- attended by around 2,000 delegates -- will also decide a new line-up for the powerful Politburo Standing Committee who run the world's second-largest economy.

Every Chinese leader since Mao has served no more than two five-year stints, but Xi scrapped term limits in a 2018 constitutional amendment.

The 68-year-old has not appointed a clear successor, further hinting that he intends to head the globe's most populous nation until at least 2027.

Xi's tenure has been marked by crackdowns on everything from corruption to entertainment, notoriously repressive policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and an increasingly aggressive approach to foreign relations.

- US Republicans plot comeback - Republicans are bidding to retake both chambers of Congress and vying for 36 governorships in the midterm elections on November 8, 2022.

Democrats are still reeling from defeat in Virginia's recent gubernatorial election and a much closer than expected victory in progressive New Jersey, and fear being dragged down by President Joe Biden's sliding approval ratings.

They are desperate to avoid Virginia becoming a nationwide trend, although the party in control of the White House often suffers when it comes to the midterms.

House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy has predicted Republicans, who have 213 representatives compared with the Democrats' 221, could flip more than 60 House seats, repeating the Tea Party wave of 2010.

- Desert World Cup - Qatar will host the first World Cup in the middle East, hoping to confound critics who question holding football's showcase in the tiny Gulf state.

The tournament in November and December will be the first played in the northern hemisphere's winter months, after a switch to avoid Qatar's searing summer.

The resource-rich monarchy fought off vote-buying allegations after its winning bid but has been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers, including those who built the World Cup stadiums.

The tournament will be fought out in eight venues from November 21, with the final in the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Related Topics

Election Football Tennis Corruption World Music Minority China White House Qatar Rio De Janeiro Mao Beijing Hong Kong Tokyo Virginia Brazil United States Middle East February March June November December Democrats Congress 2018 2019 2020 Samba Bank Limited Olympics Event From Top Million Xi Jinping Love

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.