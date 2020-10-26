UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World No. 560 McGowan Ends 11-year Wait With Italian Open Title

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

World no. 560 McGowan ends 11-year wait with Italian Open title

Brescia, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Englishman Ross McGowan ended an 11-year wait for his second European Tour title after producing late brilliance to snatch the Italian Open crown by one shot on Sunday.

The 38-year-old birdied two of the final three holes to reach 20 under par for the tournament and edge out compatriot Laurie Canter and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts.

McGowan has not even finished in the top 150 of the European Tour's Race to Dubai since 2010, but clinched victory with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-five final hole, before Canter missed from half that distance with his attempt to force a play-off.

"I can't believe it," said the world number 560, who also holed a bunker shot to birdie the 16th.

"I hit the ball terrible today but luckily the putter kept me in it again.

"The tee shot on 16 was a shocker, the second shot wasn't much better and then I holed the bunker shot so I think that was the one that gave me a bit of belief.

Then to roll that putt in there (on the 18th) was magical." McGowan's previous top-level victory came at the Madrid Masters in 2009 and he has spent much of his career since on the second-tier Challenge Tour and South Africa's Sunshine Tour.

Canter, who also finished second at last month's Portugal Masters, will have to wait for a maiden title despite firing an incredible 12-under 60 in the first round.

Colsaerts, part of Europe's winning 2012 Ryder Cup team in the 'Miracle at Medinah', surged through the field with a four-under 68, but had to settle for a share of second with Canter on 19-under overall.

German Sebastian Heisele was a stroke further back in fourth, with his fellow countryman and former world number one Martin Kaymer among five players tied for fifth on 17-under.

Related Topics

Firing World Europe Dubai Madrid Portugal South Africa Sunday From Share Top Race

Recent Stories

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

3 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

3 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

3 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

3 hours ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.