Xi Focus: Xi emphasizes boosting winter sports through tech innovations

ZHANGJIAKOU, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on China to take advantage of technological innovations to develop winter sports in the country.

Xi made the remarks on Tuesday during an inspection tour in Zhangjiakou, co-host city of Beijing 2022, on the preparation work of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Visiting the National Ski Jumping Center, Xi watched demonstration jumps by athletes and praised their performances.

The coaching staff reported to Xi that an intelligent decision support system is used in training to capture key indicators including takeoff angle, postures, speed and jump distance.

The staff also noted that the wind tunnel lab enables much greater efficiency in training.

Acknowledging their application of technology, Xi emphasized that winter sports can only be developed through technological innovations, the same path the country has been taking in order to achieve a socialist modern China.

Xi underscored the adherence to independent innovations and drawing experience from cutting-edge technologies and training methods the world over.

"I believe, through our efforts, we will be able to achieve fruitful results at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games next year," Xi said.