Xi tells UN China will stop funding coal projects overseas

United Nations, United States, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2021 ) :China will stop funding coal projects overseas, reducing a key source of pollution behind climate change, President Xi Jinping told the United Nations on Tuesday.

"China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad," Xi told the UN General Assembly in a recorded address.