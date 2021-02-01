Xinjiang official refutes allegations of forced labour, welcomes visits

BEIJING, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) ::A senior official of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday dismissed allegation of forced labour and welcomed foreigners to visit the region to learn the real situation themselves.

The allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang are baseless as there are rules and regulations to protect the rights of the labour and workers, said Xu Guixiang, deputy head of the Publicity Department of Xinjiang Regional Committee of Communist Party of China, here at a press briefing.

The third press conference on Xinjiang-related issues was organized by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with officials, residents, religious figures and graduated trainees from the former vocational education and training centers in the region answering questions from a dozen foreign and domestic media representatives.

On missing persons, Xu Guixiang said that official statistics showed that the population of ethnic minorities including the Uygur minority had grown consistently from 2010 to 2018. The Uygur population grew by more than two million to 12.7 million in the region, at a growth rate of more than 25 percent. The overall population in Xinjiang grew from 21.81 million to 24.86 million, at a growth rate of close to 14 percent.

He welcomed foreign people from all walks of life to visit Xinjiang and see for themselves the real situation there.

However, we also have a principle and a bottom line, and will not accept the so-called 'investigation' with a presumption of guilt, Xu said.

Elijan Anayat, Spokesperson, Information Office of Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous declared that all the trainee at vocational and training centers have graduated and started their own business or joined jobs in Xinjiang and other parts of China.

There was not a single incident of terrorism happened in Xinjiang during the last four years, he added.

Mamat Mamatmin, Imam, Konashehar Mosque in Hotan Prefecture informed that all Muslims in Xinjiang enjoyed complete religious freedom and they offered five-time prayers and observe fasting.

Yusupjan Yasinjan, Akbar Ablat employees working locally told the media that they were working voluntarily and they were earning livelihood for themselves and their families.

Nurimangul Ubulkasim and Shadirjan Sabir, former trainees of vocational and training centers shared that they were able to get good jobs after finishing their training.

Tulanisa Rehman, Representative of women of ethnic minorities in Lop County, Hotan Prefecture rejected accusation of sterilization of Uygur women.