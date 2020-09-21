Zendaya wins best drama actress Emmy for 'Euphoria'

Los Angeles, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Zendaya on Sunday won the Emmy for lead actress for her role in bleak teen drama "Euphoria," which follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, love, identity and trauma.

The actress bested Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Olivia Colman ("The Crown"), and "Killing Eve" co-stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.