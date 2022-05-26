UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe's Ballooning Jumbo Herds A Growing Threat To Humans

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Zimbabwe's ballooning jumbo herds a growing threat to humans

Hwange, Zimbabwe, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Seventy-five-year-old Hanganani Gideon Dube has walked with a slight limp and his speech been laboured since he miraculously survived being trampled by an elephant in northwestern Zimbabwe.

He considers himself lucky to be alive following the assault one afternoon in May 2021 near Mabale village on the outskirts of Hwange National Park, the country's biggest.

But the injuries have left him unable to fend for his family of six.

Dube was tending his cattle when "suddenly I found myself face-to-face with an elephant".

He sprinted off, without realizing he was running straight into the path of another elephant.

"There was no time for me to evade the second elephant. It attacked me swiftly and I blacked out," he said in the local Ndebele language.

Dube said he's still puzzled "why the elephant didn't finish me off".

"I am lucky to be alive but I am now useless as I can no longer do any physical work, including looking after my cattle," he said sitting on a stool by a cooking fire at his homestead.

At least 60 people have been killed by elephants in Zimbabwe since the start of the year, compared with 72 over all of 2021 year.

With some 100,000 elephants, Zimbabwe has the world's second-largest population after Botswana, and about one-quarter of the elephants in all of Africa.

More than half of those pachyderms live in and outside the unfenced Hwange, a wildlife park nearly half the size of Belgium, some 14,600 square kilometres (5,637 square miles) of vegetation.

Elephants roam freely from Zimbabwe's sprawling and unfenced game reserves and it is common to find herds crossing or resting along the main highway from Hwange to the nearby prime tourist resort of Victoria Falls.

Related Topics

Africa Fire World Homestead Victoria Falls Hwange Belgium Botswana Zimbabwe May Family All From

Recent Stories

Local government elections in Balochistan to be he ..

Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

3 minutes ago
 PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation ar ..

PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation arising of heat wave

3 minutes ago
 Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on F ..

Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on Friday

3 minutes ago
 UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Compan ..

UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Companies - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

4 minutes ago
 FESCO gives employment to late employees' children ..

FESCO gives employment to late employees' children

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.