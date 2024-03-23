- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying across province
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Orders Campaign To Eradicate Kite-flying Across Province
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expressed her severe indignation over the frequent occurrence of kite flying incidents despite imposition of a ban on it
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expressed her severe indignation over the frequent occurrence of kite flying incidents despite imposition of a ban on it.
She ordered to run a campaign for eradication of kite flying across the province. She ordered stern action against those found involved in violating the kite flying ban.
The CM ordered the Chief Secretary, district administration and police to ensure implementation on the said orders. On the direction of CM, a notification has been issued in this regard.
Maryam Nawaz has sought a report from IG Police about the death incident of a youth due to kite flying in Faisalabad within 48 hours. She directed the IG Police to submit a report after ascertaining those elements found responsible for the death of an innocent youth. CM stated," Despite imposition of a ban on kite flying under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, occurrence of such incidents across Punjab is highly deplorable. A crackdown must be launched against those found involved in committing violation of kite flying ban.
Recent Stories
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor
We can make Pakistan stronger by following the principles of unity, faith, and d ..
Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC8 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office9 seconds ago
-
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour10 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah5 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities5 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomats10 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis5 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues5 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor5 minutes ago
-
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying2 hours ago
-
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying2 hours ago
-
PM, Saudi Defence Minister discuss regional issues, security cooperation2 hours ago