Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Orders Campaign To Eradicate Kite-flying Across Province

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expressed her severe indignation over the frequent occurrence of kite flying incidents despite imposition of a ban on it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expressed her severe indignation over the frequent occurrence of kite flying incidents despite imposition of a ban on it.

She ordered to run a campaign for eradication of kite flying across the province. She ordered stern action against those found involved in violating the kite flying ban.

The CM ordered the Chief Secretary, district administration and police to ensure implementation on the said orders. On the direction of CM, a notification has been issued in this regard.

Maryam Nawaz has sought a report from IG Police about the death incident of a youth due to kite flying in Faisalabad within 48 hours. She directed the IG Police to submit a report after ascertaining those elements found responsible for the death of an innocent youth. CM stated," Despite imposition of a ban on kite flying under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, occurrence of such incidents across Punjab is highly deplorable. A crackdown must be launched against those found involved in committing violation of kite flying ban.

