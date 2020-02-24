UrduPoint.com
0.5 Mln Plantation Target Set For Spring Season: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

0.5 mln plantation target set for spring season: Mayor

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz Monday said around 0.5 million trees would be planted across the federal capital in the spring season 2020 under the initiative of Clean Green Pakistan Movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz Monday said around 0.5 million trees would be planted across the Federal capital in the spring season 2020 under the initiative of Clean Green Pakistan Movement.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after planting a tree in Margalla Park F-11.

He was also accompanied by Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi.

He said, "We have initiated the current phase of Clean Green drive from I-9 sector and will expand it in the entire metropolis.".

While appreciating his team for their support in the current plantation campaign, he said, "We will accomplish the target of planting 0.5 million plants in the city within the plantation season." Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said that tree plantation was very important to enhance the beauty of the city whereas this year's target would be achieved easily under the Clean Green Pakistan movement.

