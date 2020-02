1 die, 4 injured in road mishap near Saray Norang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saray Norang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) A man has died and four have injured in road mishap in Saray Norang.According to media reports, a vehicle was on the way to Bannu from Dera Ismail khan when it got incident near Malang Adda.

As a result a man died on spot while four other got injured.Injured were shifted to Lakki Marwat district hospital for medical assistance.