1 died, 8 new corona cases reported

(@FahadShabbir)

One more corona patient died while eight new cases tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :One more corona patient died while eight new cases tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Monday, among the new cases, three belonged to Rawal Town, two each from Rawalpindi Cantt and Taxila, while one case was reported from Islamabad.

"Presently 12 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,18 in Institute of Urology, four in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital," the report said.

The information updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,15 stable and 18 on oxygen support.

The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.7 per cent while 70 per cent, the eligible population had so far been vaccinated against the Coronavirus in the district," it added.