UrduPoint.com

1 Died, 8 New Corona Cases Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:58 PM

1 died, 8 new corona cases reported

One more corona patient died while eight new cases tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :One more corona patient died while eight new cases tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Monday, among the new cases, three belonged to Rawal Town, two each from Rawalpindi Cantt and Taxila, while one case was reported from Islamabad.

"Presently 12 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,18 in Institute of Urology, four in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital," the report said.

The information updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,15 stable and 18 on oxygen support.

The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.7 per cent while 70 per cent, the eligible population had so far been vaccinated against the Coronavirus in the district," it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Died Rawalpindi Taxila Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

32 seconds ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits govern ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits government health platform at GITEX ..

46 minutes ago
 Alhamra arranges Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)

Alhamra arranges Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in indus ..

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in industrial sector, advanced technol ..

2 hours ago
 SACM Hasaan Khawar condoles Ajmal Niazi's death

SACM Hasaan Khawar condoles Ajmal Niazi's death

2 minutes ago
 Sepoy Saifullah embraces martyrdom thwarting terro ..

Sepoy Saifullah embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorist attack: ISPR

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.