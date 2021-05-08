UrduPoint.com
10 Arrested On Gambling Charges

9 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 10 persons on charge of gambling from Thikriwala police station area.

Police spokesman said that Sub Inspector Kazim on a tip-off conducted raid at a gambling den in Chak No.

71-JB Sarli and nabbed 10 persons Akbar etc. red handed while gambling on play-cards.

The police also recovered bet money of Rs.12000, mobile phones and other items fromtheir possession.

Further investigation was underway.

