10 involved in illicit cutting of trees arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Ten accused allegedly involved in illicit cutting of trees at Totakan in Malakand district were arrested.

Malakand Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak and Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Suhail Ahmad Khan, following the directives of the Commissioner, visited Totakan area where some culprits had cut trees of the Forest Department Malakand.

The commissioner Malakand had expressed displeasure over the incident and ordered the Malakand deputy commissioner to arrest the culprits.

The AC Batkhela arrested 10 accused in the case and started proceeding against the accused.