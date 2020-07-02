UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Involved In Illicit Cutting Of Trees Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:54 PM

10 involved in illicit cutting of trees arrested

Ten accused allegedly involved in illicit cutting of trees at Totakan in Malakand district were arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Ten accused allegedly involved in illicit cutting of trees at Totakan in Malakand district were arrested.

Malakand Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak and Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Suhail Ahmad Khan, following the directives of the Commissioner, visited Totakan area where some culprits had cut trees of the Forest Department Malakand.

The commissioner Malakand had expressed displeasure over the incident and ordered the Malakand deputy commissioner to arrest the culprits.

The AC Batkhela arrested 10 accused in the case and started proceeding against the accused.

Related Topics

Malakand

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

1 hour ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

1 hour ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

1 hour ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner asks officers to ensure timely ..

2 minutes ago

Reviewed Industrial policy 2020 to promote busines ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.