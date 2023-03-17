10 killed as fire engulfed in Lower Kohistan house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :At least ten persons were killed and three were injured when a huge fire engulfed a house in Lower Kohistan on Friday.

As per details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the tragic incident of fire was reported in Serri Pattan, Lower Kohistan, as a result, ten persons lost their lives on the spot, private news channels reported.

The roof of the house collapsed due to the intensity of the fire, Rescue officials added.

The rescue team shifted the injured to the hospital.