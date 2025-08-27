10 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 10:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police while conducting crackdown held two member gang.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
