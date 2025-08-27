Sindh Textbook Board launches intensive two-day orientation workshop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Textbook board (STBB) launched an intensive two-day orientation workshop on August 27, 2025, at its headquarters in Jamshoro, bringing together 20 accomplished writers, subject matter experts, seasoned educators, and textbook developers to refine the creation of Asan Sindhi and Compulsory Sindhi textbooks for Grades III to VIII.

This meticulously designed program aims to empower participants with cutting-edge pedagogical methodologies, curriculum-aligned content development strategies, and innovative frameworks to produce engaging, culturally relevant, and educationally robust textbooks that inspire and educate young learners across Sindh. The first day featured a series of thought-provoking sessions: Mr. Idrees Jatoi, a renowned curriculum specialist, conducted “Understanding of Curriculum and Its Integration into Textbooks,” providing in-depth guidance on aligning textbook content with the National Curriculum Framework to ensure coherence and educational relevance; Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Nagraj, an expert in interdisciplinary education, led “Integration of the Framework of food and Nutrition,” offering practical approaches to weaving themes of health, nutrition, and sustainable living into Sindhi language lessons to promote student well-being; Dr. Muhammad Tufail, a distinguished academic, delivered a comprehensive session on “Integration of Bloom’s Taxonomy through SLOs and Assessment,” equipping authors with tools to design Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) that foster critical thinking and create assessments aligned with cognitive development stages; Mr.

Nazim Ali Khan Matilvi, a veteran in Sindhi language education, presented “Development of Textbooks for Asan Sindhi (Grades III–VIII),” focusing on crafting accessible, age-appropriate, and engaging content to make Sindhi language learning enjoyable and effective for younger students; and Dr. Altaf Jokhio, an authority on Sindhi literature, guided participants in “Development of Textbooks for Compulsory Sindhi (Grades VI–VIII),” emphasizing strategies to create intellectually stimulating material tailored to the academic and cultural needs of middle school students. On the second and final day, scheduled for August 28, 2025, the workshop will feature two pivotal sessions: “Punctuation for Sindhi Content,” which will delve into the nuances of Sindhi grammar and punctuation to ensure linguistic precision and clarity, and “Integration of Frameworks for Disaster Risk Reduction, Culture and Heritage, and Career Education,” which will explore incorporating vital themes such as disaster preparedness, Sindh’s rich cultural legacy, and career-oriented guidance into textbooks to prepare students for real-world challenges and foster a sense of pride in their heritage. With active participation from attendees, the workshop reflects STBB’s steadfast commitment to advancing educational excellence by producing high-quality, inclusive, and forward-thinking textbooks that empower Sindh’s youth with knowledge, skills, and values for a brighter future.

