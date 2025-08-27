Sindh Textbook Board Launches Intensive Two-day Orientation Workshop
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Textbook board (STBB) launched an intensive two-day orientation workshop on August 27, 2025, at its headquarters in Jamshoro, bringing together 20 accomplished writers, subject matter experts, seasoned educators, and textbook developers to refine the creation of Asan Sindhi and Compulsory Sindhi textbooks for Grades III to VIII.
This meticulously designed program aims to empower participants with cutting-edge pedagogical methodologies, curriculum-aligned content development strategies, and innovative frameworks to produce engaging, culturally relevant, and educationally robust textbooks that inspire and educate young learners across Sindh. The first day featured a series of thought-provoking sessions: Mr. Idrees Jatoi, a renowned curriculum specialist, conducted “Understanding of Curriculum and Its Integration into Textbooks,” providing in-depth guidance on aligning textbook content with the National Curriculum Framework to ensure coherence and educational relevance; Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Nagraj, an expert in interdisciplinary education, led “Integration of the Framework of food and Nutrition,” offering practical approaches to weaving themes of health, nutrition, and sustainable living into Sindhi language lessons to promote student well-being; Dr. Muhammad Tufail, a distinguished academic, delivered a comprehensive session on “Integration of Bloom’s Taxonomy through SLOs and Assessment,” equipping authors with tools to design Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) that foster critical thinking and create assessments aligned with cognitive development stages; Mr.
Nazim Ali Khan Matilvi, a veteran in Sindhi language education, presented “Development of Textbooks for Asan Sindhi (Grades III–VIII),” focusing on crafting accessible, age-appropriate, and engaging content to make Sindhi language learning enjoyable and effective for younger students; and Dr. Altaf Jokhio, an authority on Sindhi literature, guided participants in “Development of Textbooks for Compulsory Sindhi (Grades VI–VIII),” emphasizing strategies to create intellectually stimulating material tailored to the academic and cultural needs of middle school students. On the second and final day, scheduled for August 28, 2025, the workshop will feature two pivotal sessions: “Punctuation for Sindhi Content,” which will delve into the nuances of Sindhi grammar and punctuation to ensure linguistic precision and clarity, and “Integration of Frameworks for Disaster Risk Reduction, Culture and Heritage, and Career Education,” which will explore incorporating vital themes such as disaster preparedness, Sindh’s rich cultural legacy, and career-oriented guidance into textbooks to prepare students for real-world challenges and foster a sense of pride in their heritage. With active participation from attendees, the workshop reflects STBB’s steadfast commitment to advancing educational excellence by producing high-quality, inclusive, and forward-thinking textbooks that empower Sindh’s youth with knowledge, skills, and values for a brighter future.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC cancels leaves for govt employees amid flood crisis3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Textbook Board launches intensive two-day orientation workshop3 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on priority development projects13 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorist activity near CPEC route in Dera Ismail Khan13 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown on dengue SOP violations: 40 arrested13 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operations in different areas of city23 minutes ago
-
Largest-ever flood rescue, relief operation launched on CM’s directives23 minutes ago
-
Provincial Polio Task Force reviews strategy for upcoming immunization campaign23 minutes ago
-
President expresses deep grief over flood related devastation across country33 minutes ago
-
CM reaches Shahdara to review flood situation33 minutes ago
-
WASA directed for early completion of ADP schemes43 minutes ago
-
AIOU exams to start from Sep 143 minutes ago