Rana Ihsan For Removing Illegal Construction Near River Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday stressed the need for removing illegal construction near river areas.

The provincial governments should take measures for removing illegal construction from river areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government is taking all possible steps to shift the people from flood-ravaged areas to safer places,

he stated.

In reply to a question about wastage of flood and rainwater, he said, there is a need to develop a mechanism

to preserve the water. The government is making efforts for constructing dams in the country, he added.

