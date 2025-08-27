Open Menu

DC Cancels Leaves For Govt Employees Amid Flood Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 09:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim has canceled all leaves of government officials and staff, except for maternity, medical, study, and foreign leaves, due to the severe flood situation in Punjab and Sargodha.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, all officials, doctors, and paramedical staff are directed to report to their departments immediately.

The Deputy Commissioner has ordered prompt implementation of the directives, stating that the decision aims to ensure effective response and relief efforts amid the flood crisis.

The district administration is taking proactive measures to tackle the flood situation, prioritizing public safety and relief efforts.

