ICT admin launches crackdown on dengue SOP violations: 40 arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad district administration on Wednesday arrested 40 people during a citywide crackdown against violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The action comes as part of an intensified campaign to prevent mosquito breeding and curb the spread of the disease.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, those arrested were found responsible for conditions that led to the presence of dengue larvae. The administration said such negligence poses a direct risk to public health, and immediate measures were taken to hold violators accountable.

In this regard, assistant commissioners, leading separate teams, sealed 19 shops for failing to comply with dengue SOPs. Inspections also uncovered larvae at several houses in Bhara Kahu, where residents were served formal notices.

The spokesman said the notices were intended to remind citizens of their responsibility to prevent mosquito breeding in their homes and surroundings. Officials stressed that collective community effort is essential for the success of the campaign.

To ensure accountability, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad has instructed assistant commissioners to hold daily review meetings on anti-dengue measures. These meetings are used to track inspection progress, identify risk-prone areas, and plan follow-up action.

Meanwhile, all field officers have also been directed to submit daily performance reports. These reports record arrests, inspections, sealing of premises, issuance of notices, and identification of breeding hotspots.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has directed officers to maintain vigilance and respond swiftly wherever larvae are detected. He made it clear that negligence from citizens or officials will not be tolerated.

The deputy commissioner said dengue prevention depends on consistent monitoring and enforcement, especially during the peak season. He emphasized that the campaign’s priority is to reduce the risk of outbreaks.

The campaign is underway across both urban and suburban areas of Islamabad. Teams are inspecting markets, construction sites, storage facilities, and residential neighborhoods.

Particular attention is being given to locations where stagnant water can accumulate, including unused containers, open tanks, and under-construction buildings. Discarded items in open spaces are also being checked as potential breeding sites.

The administration has appealed to the public to cooperate by keeping their surroundings clean and eliminating stagnant water. Officials said government action alone is not enough, and long-term results depend on citizen awareness.

Health experts assisting the campaign noted that dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water, making everyday items like buckets, flower pots, and water coolers potential hotspots. Residents have been urged to inspect their homes regularly.

The deputy commissioner said strict oversight will apply equally to citizens and officials, ensuring no gaps remain in enforcement.