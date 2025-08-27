CM Chairs Meeting On Priority Development Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Peshawar, Aug 27 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss priority development projects.
Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.
The meeting identified key public service delivery projects in health, education, drinking water, communications, irrigation, relief and other sectors for completion during the current fiscal year.
Addressing the meeting, CM said that the purpose of allocating additional funds was to expedite the completion and operationalization of these schemes which are directly linked to essential public services.
He emphasized that their timely completion was a top priority to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the people.
He noted that additional funding provided during last three months of previous fiscal year had yielded tangible results.
“The provincial government is determined to immediately complete projects where 80 percent work has already been done,” he said and directed finance department to release allocated amount of Rs. 20 billion.
