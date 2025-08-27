Open Menu

CM Chairs Meeting On Priority Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 09:40 PM

CM chairs meeting on priority development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Peshawar, Aug 27 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss priority development projects.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting identified key public service delivery projects in health, education, drinking water, communications, irrigation, relief and other sectors for completion during the current fiscal year.

Addressing the meeting, CM said that the purpose of allocating additional funds was to expedite the completion and operationalization of these schemes which are directly linked to essential public services.

He emphasized that their timely completion was a top priority to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the people.

He noted that additional funding provided during last three months of previous fiscal year had yielded tangible results.

“The provincial government is determined to immediately complete projects where 80 percent work has already been done,” he said and directed finance department to release allocated amount of Rs. 20 billion.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

3 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan