Police foil terrorist activity near CPEC route in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) District Police of DIKhan launched a quick response operation in Shah Hasan Khel and Shahbazi areas, located near the CPEC route, after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of armed terrorists.

According to the police spokesman, a police party conducting the search operation came under fire from terrorists.

Under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the police responded with heavy gunfire.

The terrorists, unable to withstand the police’s strong retaliation, fled towards nearby forests under the cover of darkness. Elite Force, Quick Response Force (QRF), and District Police immediately cordoned off the area to prevent further movement.

DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada praised the bravery and quick action of the police force, stating that the terrorists were forced to retreat and a search operation in the area is still underway.