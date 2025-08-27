Hazara leaders form committee for consensus on Hazara province creation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Hazara Province Movement and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, reiterated that new provinces were the need of the time, focusing on the formation of Hazara Province first, if other provinces were created.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club Wednesday, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf formed a high-level coordination committee to engage with parliamentary leaders, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chairman of the Senate and the Prime Minister, besides party heads including Mian Nawaz Sharif, to build national consensus for Hazara province.

Representatives of all Hazara parties, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Safdar, Abdul Razaq Abbasi, Professor Sajjad Qamar, Zar Gul Khan, Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed, Member of National Assembly (MNA), Dr. Shahista Jadoon, Sardar Gohar Zaman, Nawabzada Wali Muhammad, Prince Fazal Haq, Members of Provincial Assembly (MLA) Amna Sardar, Syed Junaid Qasim, Sardar Mushtaq Ahmed, Syeda Sonia Shah, Naila Shahzad, Nargis Bibi, former Minister Ijaz Durrani, Qazi Asad, Syed Hamid Shah, Sardar Shah Khan, Qari Majbubur Rehman, Sardar Qasim, and others were also present there.

Sardar Yousuf noted that the resolution of Hazara province had already been passed by the KP Assembly twice, adding that the bills have been presented in both houses.

"There were four provinces for 60 million people at previous but today number of provinces still same for 250 million people. Provinces are the need of the hour for progress and prosperity," he said.

He focused on the formation of a national-level commission at the government level to pursue this matter.

He rejected recent media reports suggesting 12 new provinces, excluding Hazara, emphasizing, “If new provinces are to be created, Hazara must come first.”

Meanwhile, Senator Talha Mahmood said that Hazara province was a unanimous and common demand of all and it was also fulfilling all basic requirements for a province, adding, "We will struggle at every level inside and outside the House."

The council announced district-level all-party conferences across Hazara to mobilize public opinion, vowing to table the Hazara province bill in Parliament once again.

Other speakers also emphasised that the movement was born out of the collective voice of the Hazara people, not at the behest of any party.