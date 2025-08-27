Policeman Killed In Karachi Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place near Gabol Shah Goth area of Karachi, tv channels
quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, unidentified outlaws opened fire and killed a policeman passing through Gabol Shah
Goth area of Karachi.
The Rescue team after receiving reports reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital. Police team are investigating the matter.
