100 candidates file Senate election nomination papers so far **Lead**

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday said that at least 100 candidates submitted their nomination papers so far with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3.

According to ECP officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad. As many as 23 nomination papers have been submitted for Women seats while eight for Non-Muslim and 18 nomination papers have been submitted for Technocrats and Ulema seats besides 51 for General seats.

As per details of ECP, so far three persons have filed their nomination papers with the Returning Officer (RO) from the Federal capital included Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani (PPPP), Abdul Hafeez Sheikh (PTI) and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry (PML-N) for one General seat while three candidates filed their nomination papers for one Women seats included Fawzia Arshad (PTI), Farzana (PML-N) and Farah Naz Akbar (PML-N).

As Many as 13 persons who filed their nomination papers with the RO from Punjab province on seven General seats included Kamil Ali agha (PML-Q), Jamshed Iqbal Cheema (PTI), Muhammad Khan Madni (PTI), Mushahid Ullah Khan (PML-N), Pervaiz Rasheed (PML-N), Muhammad Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas, (PPPP), Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar (PML-N), Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee (PTI), Afnan Ullah Khan (PML-N), Saud Majeed (PML-N), Robina Akhtar (PTI), Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar (PTI) and Aon Abbas (PTI).

Similarly, for two Women seats so far two candidates have submitted their nomination papers from Punjab included Ms. Zarqa Suharwardy (PTI) and Ms Saadia Abbasi (PML-N). Two candidates have also filed their nomination papers on Technocrats including Ulema included Azam Nazeer Tarar (PML-N) and Syed Ali Zafar (PTI).

From Sindh as many as 11 candidates have filed their nomination papers for seven General seats included Sadiq Ali Memon (PPPP), Saleem Mandviwalla (PPPP), Shaherbano Sherry Rehman (PPPP), Dost Ali Jeesar (PPPP), Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar (PPPP), Taj Haider (PPPP), Shahadat Awan (PPPP), Zafar Ahmed Khan Kamali (MQM-P), Sohail Mansoor Khawaja (MQM-P), Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari (MQM-P) and Abdul Kadir Khanzada (MQM-P).

Five candidates have their nomination papers for two Women seats in Sindh included Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan (PPPP), Rukhsana Parveen (PPPP), Khairunisa (PPPP), Khalida Ateeq (MQM-P) and Sabheen Ghoury (MQM-P).

For two seats for Technocrats including Ulema six candidates have filed their nomination papers included Farooq Hamid Naek (PPPP), Shahadat Awan (PPPP), Dr Karim Ahmed Khawaja (PPPP), Muhammad Abdul Rauf Siddiqui (MQM-P), Syed Khizer Askar Zaidi (MQM-P) and Dr Shahab Imam (MQM-P).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so far 14 candidates have filed their nomination papers for seven General seats included Malak Najib Gul Khalil (Independent), Nasrullah Khan Wazir (Independent), Farhatullah Babar (PPPP), Hidayatullah Khan (ANP), Atta-ur-Rehman (JUI), Muhammad Tariq Khattak (JUI), Syed Shibli Faraz (PTI), Faisal Saleem Rehman (PTI), Mohsin Aziz (PTI), Aurangzeb Khan (PTI), Abbas Afridi (PML-N), Zeeshan Khanzada (PTI), Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI), Najiullah Khattak (PTI).

Similarly, seven candidates have filed their nomination papers for two Women seats in KP included Naeema Kishwar Khan (JUI), Sania Nishter (PTI), Tasleem Begum (ANP), Farah Khan (PML-N), Farzana Javed, Shahzia Tehmas Khan (PPPP) and Falak Naz (PTI). Six candidates also submitted their nomination papers for two seats of Technocrats including Ulema included Hamidul Haq (PTI), Nasrullah Khan Wazir (Independent), Farhatullah Babar (PPPP), Zubair Ali (JUI), Rehan Alam Khan (PML-N) and Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI) while three candidates filed their nomination papers for one Non-Muslim seat included Ranjeet Singh (JUI), Gurdeep Singh (PTI) and Araish Kumar (PTI).

In Balochistan, 11 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for seven General seats included Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti (BAP, Sitara Ayaz (BAP), Muhammad Abdul Qadir (PTI), Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (JUIP), Khalil Ahmed Buledi (JUIP), Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Umer Farooq (ANP), Abdul Khaliq Khaq (BAP), Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri (BNP-Awami) and Muhammad Sajid Tareen (BNP-Mengal).

As many as six candidates have filed their nomination papers from Balochistan for two Women seats included Bineesh Sikandar Masih (ANP), Atifa (HDP), Naseema Ehsan (PNP), Samina Mumtaz (BAP), Kashfi Gichki (BAP) and Shania Khan (BAP). So far four candidates have filed their papers for two seats for Technocrats including Ulema included Kamran Murtaza (JUIP), Naveed Jan Baloch (BAP), Muhammad Sajid Tareen (BNP-Mengal) and Saeed Ahmed Hashmi (BAP) while five candidates have submitted their papers for one Non-Muslim seat included Heman Dass (JUIP), Danesh Kumar (BAP), Bineesh Sikandar Masih (ANP), Sunil Kumar (BNP) and Khalil (BAP).

