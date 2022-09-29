100 more dengue cases reported across city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 100 more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,148.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Thursday said that among the new cases, 49 patients had arrived from Pothohar Town urban area; 20 from Rawalpindi Cantonment;13 from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi 12 from Chaklala Cantonment; four from Potohar rural three from Taxila Cantonment; two each from Gujjar Khan and Murree and one from Kahutta.

Dr Sajjad added that 278 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 114 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 92 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 72 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 166 tested positive, with 125 belonging to Rawalpindi.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,283 FIRs, sealed 565 premises, issued Challans to 7,171, notices to 9,511 and a fine of Rs 5,791,416 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.