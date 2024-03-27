- Home
10,000 Cheques Distributed Among 438, 547 Deserving Families Under KP Ramzan Relief Package
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In all a total of 438,547 deserving families have received Rs 10,000 cheques under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ramzan Relief Package, says KP food Minister, Zahir Shah Toru.
In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the Provincial Minister said the distribution of relief cheques is in progress in the province without any delay.
According to the programme, a total of 777, 419 number of deserving families will benefit from this programme in the province, Toru added.
The relief package has been announced to help poor and needy people in the holy month of Ramazan, he continued. The cheque distribution process is in progress through Ehsas Programme.
