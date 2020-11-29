UrduPoint.com
104 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

104 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 104 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 112,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed and case was lodged against one power Pilferer over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

