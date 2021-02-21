105 vehicles lifted parked wrongly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) conducted operation against vehicles parked wrongly and issued challan tickets to 105 vehicles here on Sunday, a police spokesman informed.

The operation was carried out at City Saddar Road, Ganjmandi Road, Bara Market and Imperial Market and adjoining places of Raja Bazaar in a bid to maintain flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rai Mazhar Iqbal passed special instructions to the City Circle in-charge that in order to maintain uninterrupted flow of traffic in the city, the operation against no-parking must be continued without any discrimination so that road users did not face any hassle while driving.

He further said that the education Wing of City Traffic Police Rawalpindi was also providing awareness to the citizens about traffic rules on a daily basis.

"Our aim is not to issue challans but to provide them with all kinds of traffic facilities, he added.

He also appealed the citizens to follow traffic rules to avoid fatal accidents.