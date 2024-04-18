11 Booked For Demolishing Graves
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police booked 11 people for demolishing graves to occupy the government
land allocated for graveyard in Chak No 71-RB.
Balochni police registered a case on a complaint of Kashif.
In application, he stated that some people, including Fayaz, Imran, Adnan, Zafar
Fayaz, Rana Zafri and Adnan Ghafoor, wanted to occupy graveyard land owned
by the Punjab government for which they had demolished graves through a tractor.
