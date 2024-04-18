11 booked for demolishing graves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police booked 11 people for demolishing graves to occupy the government

land allocated for graveyard in Chak No 71-RB.

Balochni police registered a case on a complaint of Kashif.

In application, he stated that some people, including Fayaz, Imran, Adnan, Zafar

Fayaz, Rana Zafri and Adnan Ghafoor, wanted to occupy graveyard land owned

by the Punjab government for which they had demolished graves through a tractor.