ECP Seeks PTI Chairman's Response About Objections On Intra-party Polls
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought a reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan regarding the PTI's intra-party election.
A five-member ECP panel, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed the hearing about the PTI's intra-party elections.
Barrister Gohar, alongside PTI's Chief Federal Election Commissioner Rauf Hassan, represented appeared before the ECP panel.
ECP's Director General Political Finance Masood Akhtar stated that some objections of the PTI's intra-party elections needed a clarification.
Barrister Gohar responded that he would clarify the objections.
The Commission then adjourned the hearing, instructing the PTI chairman to submit his response to the objections.
