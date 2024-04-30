Open Menu

ECP Seeks PTI Chairman's Response About Objections On Intra-party Polls

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ECP seeks PTI chairman's response about objections on intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought a reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan regarding the PTI's intra-party election.

A five-member ECP panel, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed the hearing about the PTI's intra-party elections.

Barrister Gohar, alongside PTI's Chief Federal Election Commissioner Rauf Hassan, represented appeared before the ECP panel.

ECP's Director General Political Finance Masood Akhtar stated that some objections of the PTI's intra-party elections needed a clarification.

Barrister Gohar responded that he would clarify the objections.

The Commission then adjourned the hearing, instructing the PTI chairman to submit his response to the objections.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

4 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

4 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

4 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

4 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

5 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

5 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

6 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

8 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

8 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan