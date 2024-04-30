Marwat Gets Exemption From Appearance In Attack Case
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A local court on Tuesday granted a one-day exemption from appearance to PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat in a case of attacking a citizen.
Sher Afzal Marwat is accused of assaulting a civilian outside the Supreme Court.
Marwat's assistant lawyer appeared before the court of Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan and submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance for Marwat.
The court accepted arwat's request for exemption, and adjourned the case till June 24.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP dismisses false declaration petition against KP CM Gandapur1 minute ago
-
ECP seeks PTI chairman's response about objections on intra-party polls11 minutes ago
-
5 children drown, one dies after falling in KB Feeder Canal11 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's appeal against cipher case conviction adjourned21 minutes ago
-
PFA raids sauces unit, stops production31 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested, stolen mobile phones recovered31 minutes ago
-
Administration to take measures for clearing footpaths, roads of construction debris41 minutes ago
-
Village fire kills woman, injures 2 besides gutting 16 houses41 minutes ago
-
Resham Khana labour movement of Kashmir excels to Chicago labour movement: PM Anwar51 minutes ago
-
Romina directs CoRe alliance for effective implementation single-use plastics prohibition51 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against drugs sellers ordered1 hour ago
-
Students urged to undergo Thalassaemia testing before marriage1 hour ago