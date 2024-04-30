Marwat gets exemption from appearance in attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A local court on Tuesday granted a one-day exemption from appearance to PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat in a case of attacking a citizen.

Sher Afzal Marwat is accused of assaulting a civilian outside the Supreme Court.

Marwat's assistant lawyer appeared before the court of Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan and submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance for Marwat.

The court accepted arwat's request for exemption, and adjourned the case till June 24.