Five Maunds Meat Of Dead Animals Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 12:30 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Special Branch and Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) seized five maunds meat of dead animals during a special raid conducted on Tuesday.
According to police sources, the Special Branch and PHP departments launched a joint action and stopped a mini loader vehicle near Bagar Sargarna.
The teams recovered five maunds meat of dead animals from the vehicle and arrested the butcher Aqeel Sheikh resident of Kabirwala.
The team handed over the accused to police and the dead meat to Veterinary Officer Dr Kashif.
A case has been registered against the butcher, however, police said that the accused was always involved in a case for supplying dead meat at Khanewal, Kabirwala, and Multan.
