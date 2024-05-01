Open Menu

US State Deptt Delegation Meets Acting FS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) A US State Department delegation led by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass on Tuesday met with Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US delegation included Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its X account.

“A productive discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations was held. The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and regional security,” it was added.

