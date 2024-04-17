11 Criminals Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) District police after launching a massive crackdown against criminals,netted 11 criminals,here on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson said that the teams raided at different localities and held Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman and Khaleel besides recovering 2.
6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 liters liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.
