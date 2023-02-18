UrduPoint.com

11 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested eleven criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested Naeem, Naseem, Waqas, Waleed, Munawar, Nadeem, Mansab, Muneer, Akram, Anwar and Akhtar and recovered 344 litre liquor, 234 empty bottles of liquor,12 pistols, 8 rifles, 1.

2 kg hashish and other valuables worth millions of rupees.

Further investigation was underway.

