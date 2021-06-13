11 more police officials suspended for refusing corona vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :11 more police officials were suspended for refusing coronavirus vaccination in Bannu district, said a notification issued here on Sunday.

The constables who refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus were included HC Abdur Rashid Khan, HC Driver Aman Ullah, LHC Jahan Zeb, LHC Tariq Aman, LHC Shakeel Khan, FC Amjed Rahim, FC Barkat Ullah, FC Amir Nawaz, FC Shahid Khan, Operator Nasir Iqbal and Operator Rahman Ullah.

It is worth mentioning here that six ladies constables had also refused to get corona vaccines. DPO Bannu had issued their suspension order yesterday.

All departments have issued final warnings to employees as per government orders regarding corona vaccine.