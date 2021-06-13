UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 More Police Officials Suspended For Refusing Corona Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

11 more police officials suspended for refusing corona vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :11 more police officials were suspended for refusing coronavirus vaccination in Bannu district, said a notification issued here on Sunday.

The constables who refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus were included HC Abdur Rashid Khan, HC Driver Aman Ullah, LHC Jahan Zeb, LHC Tariq Aman, LHC Shakeel Khan, FC Amjed Rahim, FC Barkat Ullah, FC Amir Nawaz, FC Shahid Khan, Operator Nasir Iqbal and Operator Rahman Ullah.

It is worth mentioning here that six ladies constables had also refused to get corona vaccines. DPO Bannu had issued their suspension order yesterday.

All departments have issued final warnings to employees as per government orders regarding corona vaccine.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Driver Nasir Rashid Khan Shakeel Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

6 minutes ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

2 hours ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.