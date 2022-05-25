11 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 11 plots in Gulistan Colony over their illegal use for commercial purposes.

FDA spokesman said on Wednesday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya received complaints that owners of residential plots in Gulistan Colony No.

1 & 2 were using their plots for commercial purpose by constructing shops without prior approval of the concerned authority.

Therefore, enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer sealed 11 plots including plot numbers 561, 563, 566, 567 and 570 of F-block, plot numbers 423 and 859 of G-block, plot number 21 of H-block, plot numbers 77 and 227 of K-block of Gulistan Colony No.1 and plot number445 of Gulistan Colony No.2.

Further action against owners of plots was underway, spokesman added.