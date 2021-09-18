UrduPoint.com

11 POs Held In Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested exactly 11 proclaimed offenders (POs) of A-category who were wanted in serious crime offences during crackdown launched here Saturday.

Police spokesman said, action was initiated under jurisdiction of different police stations including Police Station Qureshi, Shah Jamal and Daera Din Panah, Alipur and Khairpur Sadat.

Those who were nabbed identified as Muhammed Ismael, Irshad Hussain, Qaswar, Abdul Rasheed, Zakaullah, Rasool Bukhsh, Sajjad Hussan and four others whose identity wasn't revealed by the security personal.

Multiple kind of weapons, drugs and liquor were also recovered after their arrest, it was said.

